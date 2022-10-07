Springfield hits passing gear early to lap Springfield Southeast 45-14

A swift early pace pushed Springfield past Springfield Southeast Friday 45-14 in Illinois high school football on October 7.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 32-0 lead over Springfield Southeast.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Springfield and Springfield Southeast were both scoreless.

The Senators enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans' 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.