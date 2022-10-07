Springfield hits passing gear early to lap Springfield Southeast 45-14

A swift early pace pushed Springfield past Springfield Southeast Friday 45-14 in Illinois high school football on October 7.
The first quarter gave Springfield a 32-0 lead over Springfield Southeast.
Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Springfield and Springfield Southeast were both scoreless.
The Senators enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans' 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.
