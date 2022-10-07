 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Springfield hits passing gear early to lap Springfield Southeast 45-14

A swift early pace pushed Springfield past Springfield Southeast Friday 45-14 in Illinois high school football on October 7.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 32-0 lead over Springfield Southeast.

Defense ruled the second and third quarters as Springfield and Springfield Southeast were both scoreless.

The Senators enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Spartans' 14-13 advantage in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield and Springfield Southeast faced off on October 22, 2021 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.

In recent action on September 24, Springfield Southeast faced off against Springfield Lanphier and Springfield took on Jacksonville on September 23 at Springfield High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

