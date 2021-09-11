Springfield engulfs Decatur Eisenhower in flames 57-13

Springfield swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Decatur Eisenhower 57-13 in Illinois high school football on September 11.
Both offenses were stymied without points on either side in the first and third quarters.
In recent action on August 27, Springfield faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Southeast on August 27 at Springfield Southeast High School. Click here for a recap
