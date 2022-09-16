Springfield dispatches Normal University 32-13

Springfield charged Normal University and collected a 32-13 victory during this Illinois football game.

Springfield opened with a 12-6 advantage over Normal University through the first quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Springfield jumped to a 26-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Senators got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

