Springfield catches fast wind, sails away from Springfield Lanphier 41-14

Springfield zipped to a quick start to key a 41-14 win over Springfield Lanphier on October 22 in Illinois football.
The first quarter gave Springfield a 27-7 lead over Springfield Lanphier.
Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.
The Senators hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.
