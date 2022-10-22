Springfield catches fast wind, sails away from Springfield Lanphier 41-14

Springfield zipped to a quick start to key a 41-14 win over Springfield Lanphier on October 22 in Illinois football.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 27-7 lead over Springfield Lanphier.

Neither defense permitted points in the second and third quarters.

The Senators hummed like a well-oiled machine through the final quarter, extending the lead with a 14-7 advantage in the frame.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.