South Holland Thornwood slips past Danville 20-14

South Holland Thornwood posted a tight 20-14 win over Danville in Illinois high school football on October 15.
The Vikings got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 6-0 margin over the Thunderbirds at intermission.
The scoreboard operator could have taken a nap as both teams were blanked in the first and third quarters.
