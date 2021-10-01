Some kind of impressive: Tolono Unity pounds Pontiac Township 48-6

Tolono Unity controlled the scoreboard and the game in a sound 48-6 victory over Pontiac Township during this Illinois football game.

Tolono Unity jumped on top in front of Pontiac Township 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' offense stormed to a 42-6 lead over the Indians at the intermission.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

