Some kind of impressive: Shelbyville pounds Moweaqua Central A&M 41-13

An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Shelbyville turned out the lights on Moweaqua Central A&M 41-13 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 21.

Shelbyville jumped in front of Moweaqua Central A&M 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams registered a 34-7 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Shelbyville steamrolled to a 41-13 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

