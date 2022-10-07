Some kind of impressive: Collinsville pounds Mt. Zion 34-7

Collinsville turned in a thorough domination of Mt. Zion 34-7 in Illinois high school football action on October 7.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Kahoks' offense darted in front for a 21-7 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Collinsville thundered to a 27-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The clock was the only thing that stopped the Kahoks, who enjoyed the upper hand in a 7-0 fourth quarter, too.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.