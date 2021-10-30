Some kind of impressive: Colfax Ridgeview pounds Rushville-Industry 34-7

 Skip to main content
Colfax Ridgeview showered the scoreboard with points to drown Rushville-Industry 34-7 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

The Mustangs opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Rockets through the first quarter.

The Mustangs fought to a 13-0 halftime margin at the Rockets' expense.

Colfax Ridgeview enjoyed a gargantuan margin over Rushville-Industry with a 27-6 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

