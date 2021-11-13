Some kind of impressive: Colfax Ridgeview pounds Abingdon-Avon 51-12

Colfax Ridgeview handled Abingdon-Avon 51-12 in an impressive showing in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Colfax Ridgeview a 15-6 lead over Abingdon-Avon.
Colfax Ridgeview's offense stormed to a 37-12 lead over Abingdon-Avon at the intermission.
Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.
