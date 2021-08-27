 Skip to main content
Skokie Niles North stomps past Chicago Lake View 59-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Skokie Niles North squeeze Chicago Lake View 59-0 in a shutout effort for an Illinois high school football victory on August 27.

Skokie Niles North's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the third and final quarters.

Skokie Niles North's offense roared to a 59-0 lead over Chicago Lake View at the intermission.

The Vikings stomped on in front of the Wildcats 22-0 to begin the second quarter.

