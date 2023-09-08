Sherrard posted a narrow 24-15 win over Warrensburg-Latham at Warrensburg-Latham High on Sept. 8 in Illinois football action.

Sherrard opened with a 7-6 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

The Cardinals jumped a narrow margin over the Tigers as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

It took a 10-0 rally, but the Tigers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.