Shelbyville dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-28 win over Tuscola in Illinois high school football action on Sept. 15.

The first quarter gave Shelbyville a 22-13 lead over Tuscola.

The Rams' offense stormed in front for a 36-20 lead over the Warriors at the intermission.

Shelbyville breathed fire to a 44-20 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors narrowed the gap 8-6 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Shelbyville and Tuscola squared off on Sept. 16, 2022 at Tuscola High School.

In recent action on Sept. 1, Shelbyville faced off against Eureka and Tuscola took on Carlyle on Sept. 1 at Tuscola High School.

