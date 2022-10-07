 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelbyville thumps Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op in punishing decision 46-14

Shelbyville recorded a big victory over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op 46-14 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Shelbyville drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op after the first quarter.

The Rams' offense pulled in front for a 32-6 lead over the Redskins at halftime.

Shelbyville struck to a 46-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rams chalked up this decision in spite of the Redskins' spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on September 23, Shelbyville faced off against Warrensburg-Latham and Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op took on Macon Meridian on September 23 at Sullivan-Okaw Valley Co-op. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

