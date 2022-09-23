Shelbyville smacks Warrensburg-Latham in shutout victory 46-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Shelbyville followed in snuffing Warrensburg-Latham's offense 46-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

Shelbyville roared in front of Warrensburg-Latham 26-0 to begin the second quarter.

Shelbyville charged to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Rams and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

