Shelbyville smacks Warrensburg-Latham in shutout victory 46-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Shelbyville followed in snuffing Warrensburg-Latham's offense 46-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23.
Shelbyville roared in front of Warrensburg-Latham 26-0 to begin the second quarter.
Shelbyville charged to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.
Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Rams and the Cardinals were both scoreless.
