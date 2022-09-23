 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Shelbyville smacks Warrensburg-Latham in shutout victory 46-0

  • 0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Shelbyville followed in snuffing Warrensburg-Latham's offense 46-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 23.

Shelbyville roared in front of Warrensburg-Latham 26-0 to begin the second quarter.

Shelbyville charged to a 46-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Rams and the Cardinals were both scoreless.

The last time Shelbyville and Warrensburg-Latham played in a 21-14 game on September 24, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 9 , Shelbyville squared off with Clinton in a football game . For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Metamora dispatches Morton 38-21

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Metamora still prevailed 38-21 against Morton during this Illinois football game.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Normal West coach Nathan Fincham

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News