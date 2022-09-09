 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Shelbyville jumps in front fast to dismiss Clinton in convincing tilt 40-10

Shelbyville's fast beginning disarmed Clinton, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 40-10 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Shelbyville opened with a 16-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Shelbyville stormed to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams' advantage was wide enough to weather the Maroons' 10-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

The last time Shelbyville and Clinton played in a 40-29 game on September 10, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

