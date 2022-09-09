Shelbyville jumps in front fast to dismiss Clinton in convincing tilt 40-10

Shelbyville's fast beginning disarmed Clinton, and it was a tell-tale element in Friday's 40-10 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Shelbyville opened with a 16-0 advantage over Clinton through the first quarter.

Neither squad could muster points in the second quarter.

Shelbyville stormed to a 40-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams' advantage was wide enough to weather the Maroons' 10-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

