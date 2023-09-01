Shelbyville finally found a way to top Eureka 44-36 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 1.

Shelbyville jumped in front of Eureka 30-21 to begin the second quarter.

The Rams' offense stormed in front for a 44-28 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hornets outpointed the Rams 8-0 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

