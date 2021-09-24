 Skip to main content
Shelbyville escapes close call with Warrensburg-Latham 21-14

Shelbyville poked just enough holes in Warrensburg-Latham's defense to garner a taut 21-14 victory at Warrensburg-Latham High on September 24 in Illinois football action. .

Recently on September 10 , Shelbyville squared up on Clinton in a football game . For more, click here.

Shelbyville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.

A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.

The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead over the Cardinals.

