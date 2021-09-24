Shelbyville escapes close call with Warrensburg-Latham 21-14

Shelbyville poked just enough holes in Warrensburg-Latham's defense to garner a taut 21-14 victory at Warrensburg-Latham High on September 24 in Illinois football action. .
Shelbyville opened with a 7-0 advantage over Warrensburg-Latham through the first quarter.
A halftime tie at 7-7 allowed for a respite as both teams looked to regroup in the locker room.
The Rams broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 21-7 lead over the Cardinals.
