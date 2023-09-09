A suffocating defense helped Shelbyville handle St. Louis Roosevelt 42-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on Sept. 9.

Shelbyville opened with a 7-0 advantage over St. Louis Roosevelt through the first quarter.

The Rams registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Rough Riders.

Shelbyville pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Aug. 25, Shelbyville faced off against Newton.

