Shaken, not stirred, Stockton cracks Minonk Fieldcrest 59-12

Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Stockton's performance in a 59-12 destruction of Minonk Fieldcrest in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 8.

Last season, Stockton and Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with October 9, 2021 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School last season. For more, click here.

Recently on September 23, Minonk Fieldcrest squared off with LeRoy in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

