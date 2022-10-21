Shaken, not stirred, Pittsfield cracks Riverton 34-12

Pittsfield dismissed Riverton by a 34-12 count at Pittsfield High on October 21 in Illinois football action.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Saukees' offense jumped in front for a 28-0 lead over the Hawks at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 34-6.

The Hawks closed the lead with a 6-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

