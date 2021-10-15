Shaken, not stirred, Peoria Notre Dame cracks Peoria Manual 53-14

Peoria Notre Dame didn't tinker around with Peoria Manual. A 53-14 result offered a strong testament in the win column for an Illinois high school football victory on October 15.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Irish and the Rams were both scoreless.
In recent action on October 1, Peoria Manual faced off against Champaign Central and Peoria Notre Dame took on Danville on October 1 at Danville High School. Click here for a recap
