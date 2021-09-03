Shaken, not stirred, Paxton-Buckley-Loda cracks Stanford Olympia 38-8

Paxton-Buckley-Loda showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Stanford Olympia 38-8 in Illinois high school football on September 3.
Neither offense could get untracked in fruitless first and third quarters.
Paxton-Buckley-Loda's offense pulled ahead to a 24-8 lead over Stanford Olympia at the intermission.
