 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Shaken, not stirred, Mahomet-Seymour cracks Quincy Notre Dame 35-10

  • 0

Mahomet-Seymour rolled past Quincy Notre Dame for a comfortable 35-10 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 7-3 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-10 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 7-0 in the last stanza.

Last season, Mahomet-Seymour and Quincy Notre Dame squared off with October 1, 2021 at Quincy Notre Dame High School last season. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 16, Mahomet-Seymour squared off with Lincoln in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News