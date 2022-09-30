Shaken, not stirred, Mahomet-Seymour cracks Quincy Notre Dame 35-10

Mahomet-Seymour rolled past Quincy Notre Dame for a comfortable 35-10 victory for an Illinois high school football victory on September 30.

The first quarter gave Mahomet-Seymour a 7-3 lead over Quincy Notre Dame.

The Bulldogs fought to a 28-10 halftime margin at the Raiders' expense.

Both teams were blanked in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs put a bow on this victory with a strong fourth-quarter kick, outpointing the Raiders 7-0 in the last stanza.

