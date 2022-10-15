Shaken, not stirred, Forreston cracks Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40-12

Forreston's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 40-12 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Neither squad could muster points in the first and second quarters.

Forreston stormed in front of Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 32-6 going into the final quarter.

The Cardinals held on with an 8-6 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

