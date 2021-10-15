Shaken, not stirred, Dunlap cracks Canton 48-6

 Skip to main content
Dunlap swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Canton 48-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

The first quarter gave Dunlap a 21-0 lead over Canton.

The Eagles' offense breathed fire to a 35-0 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.

Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.

In recent action on October 1, Dunlap faced off against East Peoria and Canton took on Bartonville Limestone on October 1 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For more, click here.

