Shaken, not stirred, Dunlap cracks Canton 48-6

Dunlap swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Canton 48-6 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
The first quarter gave Dunlap a 21-0 lead over Canton.
The Eagles' offense breathed fire to a 35-0 lead over the Little Giants at halftime.
Defense muted both offenses in a scoreless third quarter.
In recent action on October 1, Dunlap faced off against East Peoria and Canton took on Bartonville Limestone on October 1 at Bartonville Limestone High School. For more, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.