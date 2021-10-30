Shaken, not stirred, Chicago St. Patrick cracks Sterling 44-14

Chicago St. Patrick rolled past Sterling for a comfortable 44-14 victory on October 30 in Illinois football action.

The Shamrocks opened with a 7-0 advantage over the Golden Warriors through the first quarter.

Chicago St. Patrick's offense struck to a 27-0 lead over Sterling at the intermission.

The Shamrocks jumped on top to a 41-0 bulge over the Golden Warriors as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.