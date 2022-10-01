Shaken, not stirred, Chicago Prosser cracks Chicago Foreman 32-6

Chicago Prosser showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Chicago Foreman 32-6 at Chicago Prosser on October 1 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 23, Chicago Prosser faced off against Chicago Academy and Chicago Foreman took on Chicago Academy on September 17 at Chicago Foreman High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
