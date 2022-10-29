Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op takes down Moweaqua Central A&M 49-12

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Moweaqua Central A&M during a 49-12 beating in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 29.

The first quarter gave Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op a 7-0 lead over Moweaqua Central A&M.

The Red Devils registered a 28-12 advantage at intermission over the Raiders.

Sesser-Valier/Waltonville Co-op steamrolled to a 42-12 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Red Devils held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

