Seneca slips past Catlin Salt Fork 37-35

  • 0

Seneca walked the high-wire before edging Catlin Salt Fork 37-35 during this Illinois football game.

The Storm took a 21-14 lead over the Fighting Irish heading to the intermission locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Fighting Irish rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Storm 23-14 in the last stanza for the victory.

