Seneca slips past Catlin Salt Fork 37-35

Seneca walked the high-wire before edging Catlin Salt Fork 37-35 during this Illinois football game.

The Storm took a 21-14 lead over the Fighting Irish heading to the intermission locker room.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Fighting Irish rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Storm 23-14 in the last stanza for the victory.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.