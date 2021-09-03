Score no more: Peoria Notre Dame's defense breaks Peoria Richwoods 58-0

No need for worry, Peoria Notre Dame's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 58-0 shutout of Peoria Richwoods on September 3 in Illinois football action.

The Irish's rule showed as they carried a 51-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

The Irish's offense took charge to a 38-0 lead over the Knights at the intermission.

The Irish jumped in front of the Knights 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

