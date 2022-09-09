Score no more: Pana's defense breaks down Gillespie 47-0

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No worries, Pana's defense took care of business on Friday, keying a 47-0 shutout of Gillespie in Illinois high school football on September 9.

The first quarter gave Pana a 14-0 lead over Gillespie.

The Panthers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Miners' expense.

Pana thundered to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers' train of momentum chugged along the fourth-quarter tracks with a 6-0 points differential.

Last season, Pana and Gillespie faced off on September 10, 2021 at Pana High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

