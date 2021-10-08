Score no more: Normal University's defense breaks Decatur Eisenhower 41-0

 Skip to main content
Normal University's defense throttled Decatur Eisenhower, resulting in a shutout win 41-0 in Illinois high school football action on October 8.

In recent action on September 24, Normal University faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Decatur Eisenhower took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on September 24 at Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin High School. Click here for a recap

Normal University drew first blood by forging a 24-0 margin over Decatur Eisenhower after the first quarter.

The Pioneers' offense stomped on to a 34-0 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

Normal University's supremacy showed as it carried a 41-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad could conjure any offensive magic in a stifling defensive final quarter.

