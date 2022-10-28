Score no more: Naperville Neuqua Valley's defense is flawless in stopping Chicago Lane Tech 37-0

Wrought-iron defense was the order of the day when Naperville Neuqua Valley stopped Chicago Lane Tech to the tune of a 37-0 shutout in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 28.

The first quarter gave Naperville Neuqua Valley a 7-0 lead over Chicago Lane Tech.

The Wildcats registered a 28-0 advantage at intermission over the Indians.

Naperville Neuqua Valley charged to a 37-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

