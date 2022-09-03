 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: Moweaqua Central A & M's defense breaks down Marshall 49-0

Moweaqua Central A & M's defense kept Marshall under wraps and off the scoreboard in a 49-0 decision in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Moweaqua Central A & M steamrolled in front of Marshall 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Raiders fought to a 35-0 halftime margin at the Lions' expense.

Moweaqua Central A & M steamrolled to a 49-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The scoreboard was in hibernation in the fourth quarter, with neither team scoring.

