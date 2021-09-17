Score no more: Maroa-Forsyth's defense breaks Pittsfield 70-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Maroa-Forsyth followed in overpowering Pittsfield 70-0 in Illinois high school football action on September 17.

Maroa-Forsyth stormed in front of Pittsfield 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

Maroa-Forsyth registered a 48-0 advantage at halftime over Pittsfield.

The Trojans struck in front of the Saukees 70-0 going into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

