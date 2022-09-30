Score no more: Lisle Benet's defense is flawless in stopping Niles Notre Dame College Prep 14-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Lisle Benet shutout Niles Notre Dame College Prep 14-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Lisle Benet darted in front of Niles Notre Dame College Prep 14-0 to begin the second quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second, third and fourth quarters.
