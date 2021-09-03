 Skip to main content
Score no more: Decatur St. Teresa's defense breaks Belleville Althoff Catholic 55-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Decatur St. Teresa followed in overpowering Belleville Althoff Catholic 55-0 during this Illinois football game.

Decatur St. Teresa pulled ahead of Belleville Althoff Catholic 47-0 as the fourth quarter started.

The Bulldogs' offense thundered to a 28-0 lead over the Crusaders at halftime.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 14-0 advantage over Belleville Althoff Catholic through the first quarter.

