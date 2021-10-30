Score no more: Crete-Monee's defense breaks Chatham Glenwood 51-0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Crete-Monee followed in overpowering Chatham Glenwood 51-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

The Warriors opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

Crete-Monee's offense roared to a 30-0 lead over Chatham Glenwood at halftime.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

