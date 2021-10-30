 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Score no more: Crete-Monee's defense breaks Chatham Glenwood 51-0

  • 0

No scoring allowed. That was the mantra Crete-Monee followed in overpowering Chatham Glenwood 51-0 in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 30.

Recently on October 15 , Chatham Glenwood squared up on Springfield Lanphier in a football game . For more, click here.

The Warriors opened with a 6-0 advantage over the Titans through the first quarter.

Crete-Monee's offense roared to a 30-0 lead over Chatham Glenwood at halftime.

Neither offense could get untracked in a fruitless third quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News