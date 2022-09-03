Score no more: Clinton's defense is flawless in stopping Argenta-Oreana 48-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Clinton squeeze Argenta-Oreana 48-0 in a shutout performance in an Illinois high school football matchup on September 2.

The Maroons registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Bombers.

Defense put both offenses in a deep slumber in the first and third quarters, with no one scoring.

The Maroons put a bow on this victory with a strong final-quarter kick, outpointing the Bombers 27-0 in the last stanza.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.