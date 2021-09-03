Score no more: Clifton Central's defense breaks Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-0

A stalwart defense refused to yield as Clifton Central shutout Georgetown-Ridge Farm 60-0 at Clifton Central High on September 3 in Illinois football action.

Clifton Central's defense locked up the victory with a shutout performance in the final quarter.

Clifton Central's command showed as it carried a 60-0 lead into the fourth quarter.

Clifton Central's offense stormed to a 54-0 lead over Georgetown-Ridge Farm at halftime.

The Comets drew first blood by forging a 30-0 margin over the Buffaloes after the first quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.