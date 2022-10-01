 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: Chicago Vocational's defense is flawless in stopping Chicago Julian 40-0

No points allowed and no problems permitted for Chicago Vocational as it controlled Chicago Julian's offense 40-0 in a sterling defensive showcase in an Illinois high school football matchup on October 1.

The last time Chicago Julian and Chicago Vocational played in a 30-0 game on September 11, 2021. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on September 17, Chicago Julian squared off with Chicago Dyett in a football game . For more, click here.

