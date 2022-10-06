Score no more: Chicago Solorio's defense is flawless in stopping Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep 46-0

Chicago Solorio played judge, jury and executioner in ruling a 46-0 verdict over Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep on October 6 in Illinois football action.
In recent action on September 24, Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep faced off against Chicago Gage Park and Chicago Solorio took on Chicago Lindblom on September 24 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. For more, click here.
