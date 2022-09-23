Score no more: Chicago Simeon's defense breaks down Chicago Hubbard 56-0

Chicago Simeon corralled Chicago Hubbard's offense and never let go to fuel a 56-0 victory in Illinois high school football action on September 23.
In recent action on September 10, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Whitney Young and Chicago Hubbard took on Chicago Lane Tech on September 10 at Chicago Lane Technical High School. For a full recap, click here.
