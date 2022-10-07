 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Score no more: Chicago Payton College Prep's defense is flawless in stopping Chicago Little Village Lawndale 27-0

An electrician would've been needed to get Chicago Little Village Lawndale on the scoreboard because Chicago Payton College Prep wouldn't allow it in a 27-0 shutout on October 7 in Illinois football action.

Recently on September 23, Chicago Payton College Prep squared off with Chicago Kennedy in a football game. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

