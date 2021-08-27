Score no more: Chicago Marist's defense breaks Chicago Curie 49-0

A vice-like defensive effort helped Chicago Marist squeeze Chicago Curie 49-0 in a shutout effort in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Defense ruled the first and third quarters as the Red Hawks and the Condors were both scoreless.
