 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Score no more: Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep's defense is flawless in stopping Chicago Gage Park 16-0

  • 0

Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep didn't bring a magic wand, just a dominating bond that eliminated Chicago Gage Park's attack in a virtuoso 16-0 performance in Illinois high school football on September 24.

In recent action on September 10, Chicago Gage Park faced off against Chicago Urban Prep-Englewood and Chicago Back of the Yards College Prep took on Chicago Lindblom on September 10 at Chicago Lindblom Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News