Score no more: Carterville's defense breaks down Coal City 22-0

Carterville unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Coal City in a 22-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on November 5.

Carterville darted in front of Coal City 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Carterville moved to a 15-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

Recently on October 21, Coal City squared off with Streator in a football game. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

