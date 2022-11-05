Score no more: Carterville's defense breaks down Coal City 22-0

Carterville unveiled a blanketing defense and threw it all over Coal City in a 22-0 shutout for an Illinois high school football victory on November 5.

Carterville darted in front of Coal City 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Carterville moved to a 15-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Lions avoided the brakes and shifted into victory gear via a 7-0 stretch over the final quarter.

