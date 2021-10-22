Salem edges Charleston in tough test 28-23

Salem broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Charleston 28-23 in an Illinois high school football matchup.
Salem opened with a 14-10 advantage over Charleston through the first quarter.
Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 14-10 at halftime.
The Wildcats darted over the Trojans when the fourth quarter began 21-10.
Salem fended off Charleston's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.
