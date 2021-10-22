 Skip to main content
Salem edges Charleston in tough test 28-23

Salem broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Charleston 28-23 in an Illinois high school football matchup.

Salem opened with a 14-10 advantage over Charleston through the first quarter.

Neither defense permitted points in the second quarter, leaving the score 14-10 at halftime.

The Wildcats darted over the Trojans when the fourth quarter began 21-10.

Salem fended off Charleston's last-ditch effort in a frantic final period.

Recently on October 8 , Charleston squared up on Mattoon in a football game . Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

