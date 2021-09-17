Rushville-Industry plants its flag on Havana 56-6

Rushville-Industry broke out to an early lead and topped Havana 56-6 in Illinois high school football on September 17.
The Rockets jumped on top in front of the Ducks 28-0 to begin the second quarter.
The Rockets' offense roared to a 36-6 lead over the Ducks at the intermission.
The Rockets' might showed as they carried a 50-6 lead into the fourth quarter.
Recently on September 3 , Havana squared up on Farmington Central in a football game . For a full recap, click here.
