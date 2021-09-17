Rushville-Industry plants its flag on Havana 56-6

Rushville-Industry broke out to an early lead and topped Havana 56-6 in Illinois high school football on September 17.

The Rockets jumped on top in front of the Ducks 28-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets' offense roared to a 36-6 lead over the Ducks at the intermission.

The Rockets' might showed as they carried a 50-6 lead into the fourth quarter.

